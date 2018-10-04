Now Landless plan to march to Delhi after their rally in Morena

New Delhi, Oct 4: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a rally of landless people on October 6 in Morena in Madhya Pradesh. He will also be joined by leaders of other oppositions political parties to support the cause of landless. However, the draft proposal in this regard is gathering dust in the ministry for long.

Rajgopal, fighting for the cause of landless and this law, will take the march of these landless people to Delhi from Morena. He said that all the work regarding making law has been done long back during the time of United Progressive government which just needs to be introduced in Parliament. He is of the view that when the government can take up the issue of triple talaq, it can also make law for landless which is rather more easy.

Rajgopal said that the draft proposal prepared by the United Progressive Alliance government is pending with the government. He claimed as per data that around 57 per cent rural household are landless. If the matter is taken up state wise Muslims in Bihar, Scheduled Caste and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Scheduled Tribes in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam are more landless.

One being asked that what is the difficulty in getting this law made, Rajgopal says, "Bureaucracy tells it being a state subject while they have been made to understand that this law could also be made in the line of Right To Education on which states can move ahead. They have even been asked that if land is state subject why Land Acquisition bill was passed by the Centre. Only will power is required for this law to be made."

When he had recently words with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and he asked that what MP government can do for them, Chouhan was requested that people belonging to ST, SC and nomadic community should be given right over such land on which they are living by making houses instead of being called it illegal occupation.

Rajgopal said that he was going to say same thing to Rahul Gandhi on Saturday when he would be here on the stage that wherever there is a Congress government landless should be given land. He said that if the law is made, the problem of house for landless will be solved.