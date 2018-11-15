Now, Karni Sena jumps into construction of Ram Temple campaign

New Delhi, Nov 15: After the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shiv Sena (SS) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) building up campaign for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, now Shri Rajput Karani Sena has also jumped into it with its bandwagon for the construction of Ram Temple.

Founder and patron of Karni Sena Lokendra Singh Kalvi is in Ayodhya to support and press for the demand the construction of Ram Temple. Karni Sena has been demanding construction of either a Ram Temple or a place dedicated to Lord Ram at his birth place and one such petition of Karni Sena is pending with the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Built up for Ram Temple construction to get intensified with leaders visiting Ayodhya

Lokendra Singh said that if the government can amend SC/ST Act setting aside the Supreme Court verdict then why can't law be made for the construction of Ram Temple in Parliament. He said that Lord Ram was a prince so he must have been born in a palace therefore a palace must be built at his birth place and Lord Ram being a Kshatriya, it is the responsibility of Karni Sena to built it.

He said that representative of Karni Sena have already met with Union home minister Rajnath Singh in this regard and very soon the organisation would try to meet Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi. Workers and supporters of Karni Sena will also participate in the programme of Shiv Sena chief Udhdhav Thackrey on November 24-25 at Ayodhya.

Also Read | Congress doesn't want Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath

Coordination of programme of Shiv Sena is being conducted by Ayodhya Sadbhavna Samiti chief Amarnath Mishra who is saying that people are taking the issue hand in hand and momentum for construction of Ram temple movement is gaining ground. Meanwhile, deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prashad Maurya said that a Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya not a memorial of Babur. A temple will be built at the place of birth of Lord Ram for sure but the date will be told by Congress president Rahul will tell the date.