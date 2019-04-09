  • search
    Now Justice Karnan throws his hat against PM Modi in Varanasi

    New Delhi, Apr 09: Justice C S Karnan, the first sitting High Court to have been sentenced to prison will contest the elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

    Justice C S Karnan
    He is now in the company of Bhim Army Chief, Chandrashekar Azar and former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. Justice Karnan has also filed his nominations from Central Chennai. He would also be contesting from Varanasi.

    PM Modi likely to file nomination from Varanasi on April 26 with mega roadshow

    He said that he would focus on exposing corruption in the judiciary and the government. It may be recalled that in May 2018, he had launched a political party called the Anti Corruption Democratic Party.

    In May 2017, he was convicted of contempt charges for accusing the judges of the Supreme Court of corruption. He however said that he had been targeted for being a Dalit. 

