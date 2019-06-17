Now junior doctors in Telangana warn of strike

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, June 17: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) threatened to go on an indefinite strike against the state governments decision to enhance the retirementage of doctors in medical college hospitals from 58 to 65.

TJUDA chairperson P S Vijayender told PTI if the decision was not revoked they would launch the indefinite boycott of medical services and elective duties (out-patient and elective surgeries) from Monday.

Strike notices have been served in government hospitals across the state, he said.

If any government order or ordinance on age increase is issued we have no option but to go for an indefinite strike and legal action, the TJUDA members said in their representation.

IMA to go ahead with June 17 nationwide strike

According to Vijayender, the proposal to increase the retirementage of teacher- doctors would cause huge loss to the young unemployed specialist doctors aspiring to be recruited as assistant professors for the next 10 years.

The TJUDA leader said there has been no recruitment for the past 10 years and no time-bound promotions for the teaching staff.

TJUDA demanded the government to implement the regular calendar year for recruitment of assistant professors and career advancement scheme immediately wherein faculty can be re-designated as 'designate associate professor and designate professor and also to re-appoint professors upon retirement on contract basis in required departments.

Striking doctors want media coverage for meeting with Mamata for 'transparency'

Health Minister Etela Rajender had Friday last said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had approved the proposal to increase the retirementage.

TJUDA, which has been opposing the proposal, had submitted a memorandum to the health secretary last week.