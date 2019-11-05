Now, IT department to issue e-PAN card instantly for free; Here's how

New Delhi, Nov 05: Permanent Account Number (PAN) card is an essential document used for several purposes. To promote digitisation, the Income Tax (I-T) department will soon be launching a facility to issue permanent account number (PAN) online, several reports have said. This will be done by using details available in one's Aadhaar database.

The facility would be free of cost and would be launched in a week or two. Those who want to avail an e-PAN will have to quote their Aadhaar number following which a one-time password (OTP) will be sent on their mobile number. Further, there is no requirement to upload any document except basic information, since it is available on Aadhaar.

On the generation of a PAN, a digitally signed ePAN will be issued to the applicant. It will have a QR code to capture the demographic data and the photo of the applicant. The captured information will be encrypted to prevent ant forgery attempt.

How to download e-PAN from UTI-ITSL:

All those who had applied for a fresh PAN or made a change in their PAN card details through UTI-ITSL can download a PDF of their e-PAN card by sharing their PAN and date of birth.

Go to the official website, NSDL or the UTIITSL

Click here to download e-PAN card free of cost (For PANs allotted/changes confirmed by ITD in last 30 days).

Enter the required details (Like PAN number, Aadhaar details, date of birth etc.)

Make the required payment, through net banking, debit/credit or DD.

After the payment, a unique 15 digit number will be given which you use for further correspondence.

After verification, your PAN card will be dispatched to the given address.

Also, e-PAN cards are issued to both new and old PAN card holders.