Ayodhya to Colombo: Now, IRCTC to introduce Ramayana Express train from Nov 14

New Delhi, Jul 10: The Indian Railways has decided to launch a special train for pilgrimage at the places related to famous Hindu epic Ramayana - a journey that will start from a visit to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Hindu god Ram, and end at Colombo in Sri Lanka, where Sita was held captive by Ravan.

The train will be flagged off on November 14, the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister and the tallest leader of the Congress in post-Independent India. The train has been named Shri Ramayana Express.

The journey within India, which will cover all religious destinations from Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, would cost around Rs 15,120 per person.

The amount would also cover major expenses of your religious journey, including onboard train meals, night stays, changing and washroom facilities at dharamshalas.

The train, which will start from Safdarjung station of Delhi, will make its first stop in Ayodhya, which according to the epic is the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram, Hanuman Garhi, Ramkot and the Kanak Bhawan Temple.

The train will then move along the circuit, making stops at Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram or at the nearest railway stations. Railways will facilitate trips by road from the station to the pilgrimage site.

Those wanting to go to Sri Lanka will be transferred to Chennai by train and flown to Colombo. They will also travel to Ramboda, Nuwara Elliya and Chilaw.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day