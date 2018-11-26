  • search

Now, IndiGo and SpiceJet passengers will have to pay extra for web check-in services

    New Delhi, Nov 26: After hiking baggage charges a few months ago, domestic airlines IndiGo and Spicejet recently announced that passengers will now have to pay extra for doing web check-ins. However, if a flyer is doing a check-in at airports, they will not have to pay up.

    IndiGo's lowest seat fee is Rs 100 and SpiceJet's Rs 99. Such charges will help to boost ancillary revenue of the airlines, according to a report in Business Standard. Ancillary revenue consists of charges like baggage fees, seat selection fees, cancellation charges.

    Passengers have been expressing their disappointment to the airlines on social media.

    IndiGo and SpiceJet's decision comes at a time when airlines are struggling with rising costs but can't afford to raise ticket fares due to competition.

    In June this year, IndiGo, GoAir and SpiceJet increased baggage charges beyond the standard limit of 15 kilograms. Earlier, the budget carrier charged only for particular types of seats like a window or aisle seat or seat having extra legroom when passenger opted for online selection.

