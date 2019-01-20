Now, India gets its first artificial intelligence B.Tech course in IIT Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Hyderabad, Jan 20: With the growing demand and applicability of artificial intelligence, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad is set to launch a full-fledged BTech program in AI starting from the academic year 2019-2020.

It has become the first Indian Educational Institution to offer such a full-fledged B.Tech. program in AI and likely the third institute globally - after Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), both of which are in the U.S.

Admissions to the course will be accepted based on the JEE Advanced score. With this, IIT Hyderabad becomes the first Indian educational institution to offer a full-fledged BTech programme in AI and reportedly the third institute globally after Carnegie Mellon University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US. The course will reportedly only take in only 20 students.

Students pursuing other degrees such as B.Tech. in chemical engineering or mechanical engineering can also pursue a minor in AI as well from the coming academic year onwards.

Along with this, the Department of Liberal Arts in collaboration with faculty from Computer Science and Electrical Engineering in IIT Hyderabad has also launched a minor in AI and Humanity.

IIT Hyderabad is already offering an MTech program in AI and ML, and an MTech in Data Science since 2015-16.