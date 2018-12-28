Now, house sought for Lord Rama under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

India

oi-Vikas SV

Lucknow, Dec 28: As if all the noise and politics over the Ram Temple was not enough, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has now sought a house for Lord Rama under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, Hari Narayan Rajbhar has written to Ayodhya DM seeking a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana stating that Lord Rama has 'been living in a tent', reported ANI.

A makeshift temple for Lord Ram at the diputed site in Ayodhya was built after Babri Masjid was pulled down by a mob of kar sevaks in December 1992. There are idols of Lord Rama and his three younger brothers - Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan- are installed at the makeshift temple.

In 2017, a blower was installed at the makeshift temple at Ayodhya's disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site to keep Ram Lalla (infant Ram) warm in the winter after VHP threatened to protest the alleged neglect of the deity.