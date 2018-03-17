Now, Haryana minister questions word 'adhinayak' in National Anthem

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday questioned the presence of word 'adhinayak' in the national anthem, insisting it was like praising a dictator.

"Adhinayaka ka matlab hota hein tanashah (the word adhinayak means a dictator). In democracy, there is no place for a dictator," he said.

On Friday, a Congress MP moved private member's resolution in Rajya Sabha seeking amendment of the national anthem.

"North East is an important part of India, it is unfortunate that it is not part of the national anthem.

On other hand, Sindh is mentioned, which is no longer part of India but part of Pakistan, which is a hostile country," Ripun Bora said after he moved the private member's resolution in the Upper House today.

Bora said since the then President had said the national anthem could be amended, it should be done now to replace the word "Sindh' with the word "Northeast".

In 2015, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh had recently demanded removal of the word from the national anthem and suggested that it be replaced with 'mangal' (happiness).

He had contended that the word 'adhinayak' in the anthem was meant to extol the then "Angreji Shashak".

OneIndia News

