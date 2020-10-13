Now get your Aadhaar PVC card: Check here for security features, how to apply online

Budget 2020: Govt rolls out new process of instant allotment of PAN through Aadhaar



New Delhi, Oct 13: The New Aadhaar card will now come in a completely different avatar as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed it to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card.

So, now you will be able to carry the Aadhaar card in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards."

"Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," the Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI mentioned in a tweet.

What are the security features of "Aadhaar PVC Card"?

This card contains security features like:

Secure QR Code

Hologram

Micro text

Ghost image

Issue Date & Print Date

Guilloche Pattern

Embossed Aadhaar Logo

How to order Aadhaar PVC card online:

On its website, UIDAI has launched 'Order Aadhaar Card' service which facilitates which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number.

Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline.

How to apply for your all-new Aadhaar card:

Click on the link given above and enter 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16 digit virtual ID or 28 digit EID

Next, enter the security code given in Captcha image and click on 'Send OTP'

You will get a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number

Enter the OTP and click on 'Submit'

Next, you will see a preview of your Aadhaar PVC card

Then, click on the payment option below and on the payment page, pay the Rs 50 fee

Your order will be processed as soon as the payment is successfully completed

UIDAI will print your Aadhaar PVC card within five days. India Post will deliver it to your home through speed post.

How to track the status of Aadhaar PVC card?

The status of the Aadhaar PVC card can be tracked on www.uidai.gov.in under the 'My Aadhaar' tab.

What are the charges for ordering Aadhaar PVC card?

While ordering the PVC Aadhaar card, an individual will have to ₹50 (inclusive of GST and speed post charges).

What if residents want to get the Aadhaar Card printed with the details that they want?

If residents want some changes in the details of printed Aadhaar letter or Card, then they first have to update their Aadhaar by visiting Permanent Enrollment Center or SSUP portal (depending on update) and then raise the request because this facility can be used to get the hard copy of Aadhaar Card/Letter.