Now get access to Budget 2021 documents on your smartphone, how to download?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 01: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week launched 'Union Budget App' during the traditional Halwa Ceremony that marks the beginning of compilation of budget documents. As the Union Budget 2021-22 is going paperless for the first time, the application is available for Android and iOS smartphones users.

The app can be downloaded on the Android and iOS mobile app from the official India Budget website (www.indiabudget.gov.in).

After clicking on the link, users will be directed to the Google Play Store or Apple App store from where the app can be installed.

All you need to know about Union Budget App:

No login or registration required for users to access the app.

Budget 2021: FM Sitharaman sports digital 'bahi khata', to head to Parliament now

The app is bilingual with English and Hindi support

The app is designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and requires no login or registration.

The documents that will be available on the app after the announcement of the Union Budget are:

a) Finance minister's budget speech

b) Annual financial statement (AFS)

c) Demands for grants (DG)

d) Finance bill

e) Statements mandated under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003 - i) Macro-economic framework statement and ii) Medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement

f) Expenditure budget

g) Receipt budget

h) Expenditure profile

j) Memorandum explaining the provisions in the finance bill

k) Output outcome monitoring framework

5. The app will also give download access to these documents. They can be downloaded in the PDF format from the app.

6. The app has been designed with features including printing, search, zoom in and out, bi-directional scrolling, table of contents, and external links.