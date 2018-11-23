Now, Flying out from Delhi to be costlier from Dec 1

Hike in passenger service fee:

Passengers will be required to pay Rs 77 as passenger service fee (PSF)-facilitation (taxes extra) in place of the user development fee of Rs 10 and Rs 45 that domestic and international flyers, respectively, were paying since last July. The revised charges would be applicable from December 1.

Why was it hiked?

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India has approved the hike sought by Delhi International Airport Pvt Ltd (DIAL) on the ground that the "base airport charges" had fallen below the level assured by the state support agreement under which IGIA was privatised in 2006.

Also Read |Delhi airport first carbon neutral airport in Asia-Pacific

Will it have an impact on average domestic fares?

The hike in charges is expected to have a minimal impact on average domestic fares, experts opined.

Also Read |DIAL launches mobile app for cargo at Delhi airport

Charges hiked for airlines too

Apart from higher passenger charge, a fuel throughput charge of Rs 500 per kilo litre will be imposed at IGIA in the new regime from next month. The aircraft landing charges have also been revised upward with a 5% peak hour surcharge for international landings between 11.01pm and 12 midnight and 5% rebate for those landing between 1.01pm and 4pm. Supersonic aircraft will need to pay 25% surcharge.

The Delhi airport is the country's busiest aerodrome and handled 63.5 million passengers in 2017-18. It has around 1,300 flight movements every day.