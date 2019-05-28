Now, fly to Mysuru from Bengaluru in 55 minutes for just over Rs 1,000

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 28: Here's some good news for flyers as travelling to Mysore from Bangalore is going to get easier and faster from now on.

Alliance Air, Air India's subsidiary that operates domestic routes as per the Regional Air Connectivity Scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagril -UDAN) will commence operations of Bangalore-Mysore flight service on June 7.

Flight AI 9539 will operate five days a week with special economy seats costing Rs 1,365 and super value economy class ticket is priced at Rs 1,589 for now.

With a seating capacity of 70, the airline will operate on the route five days a week except for Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

The flight is scheduled to take off from Bengaluru at 10.30 am and will land at the Mysuru airport at 11.25 am. The flight on its return journey (AI 9540) will depart from Mysuru at 12 noon and is scheduled to land back in Bengaluru at 1 pm.

BJP MP from Mysuru-Kodagu (Coorg), Pratap Simha will flag off the Bengaluru-Mysuru flight on June 7, 2019. He tweeted saying, "Will flag off the Bengaluru-Mysuru flight on June 7th. Thank u @narendramodi ji and @jayantsinha ji."

Will flag off the Bengaluru-Mysuru flight on June 7th. Thank u @narendramodi ji and @jayantsinha ji. pic.twitter.com/6i0AqOkmjw — Pratap Simha (@mepratap) May 27, 2019

The Mysuru airport restarted operations of commercial flights after a long gap in September 2017 with the commencement of flights between Mysuru and Chennai.

Alliance Air currently operates flights to 53 destinations in India namely Agatti, Agra, Allahabad, Bathinda, Bengaluru, Belgavi, Bhavnagar, Bhopal, Bhuj, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Diu, Dharamshala, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Goa, Hyderabad, Hubli, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kullu, Lilabari, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Madurai, Patna, Pantnagar, Pathankot, Pune, Ranchi, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla, Surat, Shirdi, Tiruchirappalli, Tezpur, Tirupati, Udaipur,Vijayawada and Vizag.