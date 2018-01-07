Now, a Fatwa that prohibits Muslims from eating prawns as they are not fish

Citing that eating prawns, crabs and shrimps is considered 'haram' (forbidden) in Islam, Hyderabad-based Jamia Nizamia, has issued a fatwa asking Muslims not to eat them as it does not fall under the category of fish and is a sin, said reports.

The fatwa was issued on January 1 which labels prawns, shrimps and crabs as makruh tahrim as it does not fall under the category of fish.

It was issued by the Chief Mufti of Jamia Nizamia, Mufti Mohammed Azeemuddin. "Prawn is an arthropod and it doesn't belong to the fish community and so falls under markruh tahrim category. It is strictly abominable for Muslims," it reads.

This isn't the first time, the Jamia had also in 2016, issued a fatwa against Muslims chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The Jamia Nizamia which was established in 1876, is one of the oldest Islamic Seminaries of the country.

OneIndia News