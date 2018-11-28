Now farmers reaching Delhi to protest NDA government's alleged anti-farmer policy

New Delhi, Nov 28: United opposition is planning to attack the policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government along with the farmer's organisation from across the country in the elections year. All small and big farmers' organisations have started moving towards Delhi and reach Delhi to participate in a protest on November 29 and November 30, 2018.

One of the leaders who is part of the organisation attacked the policies of the NDA government which he alleged to be anti-farmer.

The farmer leaders have not only targeted the National Democratic Alliance government for its anti-farmer policies but also the Congress. Chairman of Akhil Bharatiya Kishan Sangharsh Samiti BM Singh said that over 200 farmers' organisation have already started moving towards Delhi to join the protest. Farmer leaders have discussed various problems of farmers.

The leader of Narmada Bachao movement Medha Patkar who is supporting farmers said that around 21 political parties have come forward for the cause and issues of farmers. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Khadge also signed a document supporting the cause of loan waiver of farmers. Still, why did the Congress only announce loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh only in Madhya Pradesh? This shows the dual character of political parties.

Farmers leaders said that against the BJP government's call for Ayodhya Chalo, farmers have called Dilli Chalo on the issue of farmers and the note bandi (demonatisation) of the government will be answered by vote bandi. Farmers reaching Delhi will gather at Ramlila Maidan and they will show their strength on November 29 and November 30 in Delhi. Some entertainment programme for farmers Ek Sham Kishano Ke Naam will be organised at Ramlila Maidan in which renowned artists from across the country will participate.

Kisan Sansad will be organised on November 30 in which bill related to complete freedom of loan of farmers and right price of seeds will be discussed. Farmers from across the country will hand over the bill prepared by them to the government. These bill have the approval of 21 political parties. Farmers from Tamil Nadu already demonstrated at Jantar Mantar. Farmers of Maharashtra have already organised a 150-kilometre long march. Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh and farmers in Rajasthan have already organised the protest in a different part of the state. Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sangharsh Samiti have united them all.