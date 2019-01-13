Now, experience like Five-star hotel at Tirupati Railway station

Railway station or 5-star hotel?

Piyush Goyal tweeted, "Railway station or 5-star hotel? Balaji is a surprise in the form of 'guest' for pilgrims going to the temple. A premium lodge will soon be inaugurated at Tirupati Station."

Piuma Lodge

Piyush Goyal posted three photos of the Piuma Lodge. It looks very luxurious in view. His tweet further read, "here is a surprise in store for devotees traveling to Balaji Temple, with 'ATITHI', a premium lounge at Tirupati Station set to be inaugurated soon."

What government is doing:

Earlier, the government stressed on putting attractive paintings at the railway stations and decorating them. These paintings were made under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The government has laid special emphasis on the cleanliness of stations and railway trains. At the same time, with an agreement with Google, high-speed internet connection is also given for free for half an hour on stations.

Balaji temple of Lord Venkateswara:

The Balaji temple of Lord Venkateswara, in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, is frequented by lakhs of devotees round the year. The holy site witnessed the influx of an unprecedented 1.5 lakh pilgrims last month -- on the auspicious occasion of "Vaikunta Ekadasi" festival.