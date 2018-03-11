Now, EC wants Aadhaar to be mandatory linked with voter ID card

Shifting from its earlier stand, Election Commission of India has reportedly filed a revised petition in the Supreme Court to make the Aadhaar linking mandatory with all Voter ID cards.

The poll panel, which has previously supported the move, claimed that the mandatory seeding can prevent voter fraud and ensure each person has only one vote, reported the Sunday Indian Express.

Earlier, the EC said that linking the 12-digit unique identity to all voter cards is voluntary. However, the poll panel changed its stance after former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AK Joti took charge in 2016.

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said as many as 32 crore Aadhaar numbers have been linked to voter ID cards.

"So far, as many as 32 crore Aadhaar numbers have been linked to voters' ID cards. Another 54.5 crore will be done as soon as we get a nod from the Supreme Court," he told reporters on the sidelines of the 14th National Conference of the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO, here.

