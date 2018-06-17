Now, DMK backs Kejriwal over L-G office dharna, says 'BJP destroying federal structure of Nation'

After four Chief Ministers - Andhra Pradesh's N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka's HD Kumaraswamy, now DMK working president MK Stalin has also come out in support of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, DMK working president said, "I am concerned with the disdain shown by Lt. Gov. of Delhi towards an elected Chief Minister like @ArvindKejriwal. The BJP is proactively destroying the federal structure of this nation. I express my solidarity with the Chief Ministers who are standing up for States' rights."

The support from the Tamil Nadu strongman was welcomed by the Delhi Chief Minister, who thanked Stalin for "supporting people of Delhi". Kejriwal said, "Thank u sir for supporting people of Delhi. They r continuously insulting the people of Delhi, which will not be tolerated. (sic)"

Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is camping at Raj Niwas since Monday demanding a direction to the IAS officers working in the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day