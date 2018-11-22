Now, Congress leader Raj Babbar bats for Ram Temple, says even Muslims want it

Congress leader Raj Babbar

The decision on the vexed issue, however, will be taken by the Supreme Court, he told reporters ahead of the November 28 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief said the BJP rakes up the temple issue during every election.

"BJP has never had any great passion for Lord Ram. Whenever there iselection, the BJP starts seeking votes in Ram's name," Babbar said.

Ram Temple case is pending in SC

"People have begun to realise that BJP is deceiving voters on the issue of Ram temple. It promises to build the temple but will not tell the date," he said.

[Ram Temple ordinance could be hindered by these three SC verdicts]

To a question, he said, "Congress has never opposed construction of Ram temple and will never do so in future as well."

"Everybody wants construction of Lord Ram's temple. I feel that now Muslims also want that temple should be constructed. But since the case is still pending in the Supreme Court, it (the court) will decide the issue."

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Asked about UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi during the poll campaign, Babbar said, "What can be said about a person who left the temple to join politics? Adityanath should be asked whether he is maintaining the dignity of his saffron robes."

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha

To another question about actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, Babbar said, "BJP has insulted Sinha. The fake politicians within the BJP are not able to tolerate him."