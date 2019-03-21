  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now,'chuddies' finally enter Oxford English Dictionary

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 21: 'Chuddies' meaning underpants has finally found its recognition in the Oxford English Dictionary (OED). Besides 'chuddies', a new update also includes suggestions such as jibbons and sitooterie.

    The OED entry describes the etymology of 'chuddies' and adds: 'Short trousers, shorts. Now usually: underwear; underpants. British colloquial. kiss my chuddies and variants: used as an expression of dismissal, rejection, or disdain; cf. kiss my a**e'.

    Now,chuddies finally enter Oxford English Dictionary

    The word has figured in several gazettes and publications during British rule but came into prominence when it was used in the popular British-Asian comedy series 'Goodness Gracious Me' on BBC television in the mid-1990s.

    Nari Shakti' chosen as Hindi word of 2018 by Oxford Dictionary

    Jonathan Dent, a senior assistant editor at OED, says: "Our coverage of British Indian usage gets an update with the addition of the dismissive kiss my chuddies (underpants), popularised as a catchphrase by actor and writer Sanjeev Bhaskar".

    Some of the other commonly used words are loot, bungalow, avatar, mantra, chutney, cot, dacoit, dungaree, juggernaut, guru, pundit, khaki, jungle, nirvana, pukka, pyjamas, veranda, maharajah and punch.

    The Oxford English Dictionary undergoes revision four times every year. Apart from new words and phrases, new senses are added to existing words.

    Aadhaar' is Oxford dictionary's Hindi word of 2017

    Some new entries are in fact extremely old, that were not identified in previous editions.

    The OED publishes four updates a year in March, June, September and December.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    oxford dictionary new delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 14:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue