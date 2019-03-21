Now,'chuddies' finally enter Oxford English Dictionary

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 21: 'Chuddies' meaning underpants has finally found its recognition in the Oxford English Dictionary (OED). Besides 'chuddies', a new update also includes suggestions such as jibbons and sitooterie.

The OED entry describes the etymology of 'chuddies' and adds: 'Short trousers, shorts. Now usually: underwear; underpants. British colloquial. kiss my chuddies and variants: used as an expression of dismissal, rejection, or disdain; cf. kiss my a**e'.

The word has figured in several gazettes and publications during British rule but came into prominence when it was used in the popular British-Asian comedy series 'Goodness Gracious Me' on BBC television in the mid-1990s.

Nari Shakti' chosen as Hindi word of 2018 by Oxford Dictionary

Jonathan Dent, a senior assistant editor at OED, says: "Our coverage of British Indian usage gets an update with the addition of the dismissive kiss my chuddies (underpants), popularised as a catchphrase by actor and writer Sanjeev Bhaskar".

Some of the other commonly used words are loot, bungalow, avatar, mantra, chutney, cot, dacoit, dungaree, juggernaut, guru, pundit, khaki, jungle, nirvana, pukka, pyjamas, veranda, maharajah and punch.

The Oxford English Dictionary undergoes revision four times every year. Apart from new words and phrases, new senses are added to existing words.

Aadhaar' is Oxford dictionary's Hindi word of 2017

Some new entries are in fact extremely old, that were not identified in previous editions.

The OED publishes four updates a year in March, June, September and December.