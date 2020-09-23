Now China triggers a border row with Nepal with construction of 11 structures

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: A border row has been triggered between Nepal and China after the latter constructed 11 buildings in a part of the remote border district of Humla, reports in the Nepalese media say.

China’s Wolf Warrior policy plays out, but what really is troubling the nation

The border district of Humla is claimed by Nepal as its own territory. The construction of the buildings by the Chinese security and border forces have been reported to the Home Ministry of Nepal.

Since Nepal built a road several years ago, a border pillar has been missing. There was only a hut in the area in 2005, according to officials who visited the disputed area recently. The Chinese side claimed that the area where the houses are built falls within their territory, according to Bishnu Bahadur Tamang, chair of the Namkha Rural Municipality.

The reports said that during an inspection led by a team headed by district officer Chirinjbi Giri on Sunday, the Chinese officials claimed that their territory extended one kilometre further south from the area where the buildings are located.

After the Nepalese officials reached the site, the Chinese security personnel arrived and used a microphone and told the Nepali officials to go to the border for talks. Tamang said that they spent around one and half hours. After we reached, a team of the Chinese Army and security officials came and said talks cannot be held on their territory. We claimed that the area to be ours, but they showed us the map and said that it is theirs. We left the place after that, Tamang also said.

In 2015, both Nepal and China had agreed to ascertain the location of the missing pillar.

Only Sushant took drugs, Rhea claims in latest plea | Oneindia News

However no steps had been taken. According to Chakka Bahadur Lama, the pillar was damaged during the road construction on Nepali territory 12 years back. That area where the Chinese have built the concrete road buildings is an old yak caravan route which is used for trade between Nepal and Tibet. As long as both sides do not ascertain the location of the pillar, the dispute will continue, Lama also said.

In an email to The Post, Zhang Si, spokesperson of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu said that the buildings that are mentioned by the media are on the Chinese side. Nepali side can check it again, he also said. China respects Nepal's sovereignty and any questions from the Nepalese side can be checked together, he also said.