    Now, Catch wildlife films at 3D theatre in Byculla zoo

    Mumbai, Jan 30: Children will now have something to look forward to in Byculla zoo apart from penguins. The BMC has tied up with broadcaster Animal Planet to show films and documentaries in the 3D theatre inside Byculla Zoo from February 1 to sensitise Mumbaikars, especially children, about wildlife and nature.

    The announcement was made by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Discovery Communications India's vice president Zulfia Waris.

    Photo credit PTI

    The 3D theatre is a 200-seater one and there would be four 40-minute shows each day, the first starting at 11am and the last at 4pm.

    "The launch of the theatre, powered by marquee content, will give a boost to the popularity of the zoo along with sensitising visitors to the wildlife," the release said.

    BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta said while entry fees had not been decided, students of civic-run schools would definitely get discounts.

    "The theatre was conceptualised because we wanted to give a new dimension to learning-led entertainment," he said.

    The Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan and Zoo attracts more than 15,000 individuals on week days while regular weekend entries cross 30,000, and the theatre is expected to increase footfalls.

    Waris said the initiative will awaken viewers to the need for animal welfare and conservation.

    Animal Planet documentaries like Jawai: India's Leopard Hills, African Wild, Mysterious Wilds Of India, Extinct Or Alive, and Speed Of Life are few of the marquee productions that will be showcased.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
