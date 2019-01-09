Now, buy IndiGo flight tickets for just Rs 899, international at Rs 3,399

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 9: Good news for flyers! India's biggest airline (by market share) IndiGo is offering flight tickets at Rs 899 for travel across India under its first New Year sale, beginning January 9.

The sale, which started at 6 am, offers fares as low as Rs 3,399 for international flights, announced the airline.

When your 2019 resolution is to travel more, your solution should be IndiGo. This may seem like a bit of a ‘pinch - me’ moment for you all, but its actually happening! Our sale is on, so go on check things off your travel bucket list for the year! Book now https://t.co/TRsLEOYIaO pic.twitter.com/MY9hrzLuax — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) January 9, 2019

The offer is valid on tickets booked from January 9 to January 13 for travel between January 24 and April 15. It covers all flight bookings made through all channels during the offer period, according to the website.

Besides the low fares, the airline is also offering cashback of up to Rs 500 for flyers who make online payments using the MobiKwik wallet.

However, this offer can be only availed once per user. It can be taken on non-stop flights only, which means flyers who wish to book tickets for connecting flights cannot avail benefits of the sale offered by the airline.

The sale is also not applicable on IndiGo's group bookings, according to the company.