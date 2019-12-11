  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Arms Act
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now buy finest quality diamonds at Jos Alukkas' Diamond Carnival

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: With Christmas and New Year round the corner, the world's favourite jeweller, Jos Alukkas Group has organised a month long shopping carnival at the store to give the shoppers an international shopping experience in buying internationally certified Diamonds.

    Now buy finest quality diamonds at Jos Alukkas Diamond Carnival

    To mark this feat, the Jos Alukkas Group has organised 'Diamond Carnival', which promises no better time to buy internationally certified Diamonds. The carnival will go on till the 24th of December.

    The carnival showcases some of the finest Diamonds in the world. Diamonds will be available at 20% discount during the carnival, customers get a free gold coin upon purchasing diamonds worth Rs. 15000 and there will also be various other valuable gifts.

    Jos Alukkas showcases only the finest quality diamonds, and also provides buy-back guarantee and international lab certification for their Diamond jewellery.

    Joyalukkas is delighted to announce its 'Shop More, Win More' offer.

    More DIAMONDS News

    Read more about:

    diamonds jewellery shopping

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue