Now buy finest quality diamonds at Jos Alukkas' Diamond Carnival

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 11: With Christmas and New Year round the corner, the world's favourite jeweller, Jos Alukkas Group has organised a month long shopping carnival at the store to give the shoppers an international shopping experience in buying internationally certified Diamonds.

To mark this feat, the Jos Alukkas Group has organised 'Diamond Carnival', which promises no better time to buy internationally certified Diamonds. The carnival will go on till the 24th of December.

The carnival showcases some of the finest Diamonds in the world. Diamonds will be available at 20% discount during the carnival, customers get a free gold coin upon purchasing diamonds worth Rs. 15000 and there will also be various other valuable gifts.

Jos Alukkas showcases only the finest quality diamonds, and also provides buy-back guarantee and international lab certification for their Diamond jewellery.

Joyalukkas is delighted to announce its 'Shop More, Win More' offer.