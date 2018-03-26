Now, BJP alleges data leak to Singapore on downloading Congress app

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media cell in-charge Amit Malviya on Monday alleged data leak to Singapore on downloading the Congress application.

Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India’s oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/ceCTkod17D — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) March 26, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Malviya said, ''Hi! My name is Rahul Gandhi. I am the President of India's oldest political party. When you sign up for our official App, I give all your data to my friends in Singapore.''

However, the Congress was quick to counter the claim.

We don’t collect any personal data through the INC app. We discontinued it a long time ago. It was being used only for social media updates.

We collect data for membership and this is through our website https://t.co/Mi3BWOK9Z0, this is encrypted. https://t.co/9r0EXWwU4Z — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) March 26, 2018

Earlier on Sunday, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi mocked the Prime Minister on Twitter, claiming the Narendra Modi app was collecting data for illegal purposes.

Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India's Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.



Ps. Thanks mainstream media, you're doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always.https://t.co/IZYzkuH1ZH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 25, 2018

The app has been in news recently after the National Cadet Corps asked nearly 13 lakh cadets to install the app ahead of a planned interaction with the Prime Minister. On Friday, #DeleteNamoApp was one of Twitter's top trends.

The Congress has been highlighting the allegations of a French cybersecurity expert regarding data safety in the Narendra Modi App.

The Congress and the BJP have been engaged in a bitter war of words since the news of Facebook data breach became public last week.

The BJP claimed Facebook data has been misused not just in the US elections in favour of Donald Trump, but also by the Congress in last year's assembly elections in Gujarat. Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress also planned to use it to boost the image of its chief Rahul Gandhi, and for the 2019 general elections.

The Congress accused the BJP and its ally JD(U) of getting help from disgraced British data research firm Cambridge Analytica to win elections in 2010 and 2014.

