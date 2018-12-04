  • search

Now, Bengalureans can travel in metro on Sundays from 7 am

By
    Bengaluru, Dec 4: Here's some good news for the commuters. Bengalureans can now travel in the metro from as early as 7 am even on Sundays.

    

    While on other days, metro services in both the Green and Purple lines start at 5 am. As of now, the services begin at 8 am on Sundays.

    In light of rising commuter demand for the metro, authorities are now positively thinking of gradually starting an early service at 7 am on Sundays too.

    Urban expert Ananda Gundurao was quoted by Times of India as saying,"Unfortunately, on Sundays, they start late. Just look at the plight of those arriving in the city during the morning hours. Sometime back, I checked with BMRCL and they quoted maintenance as the reason for the late start. How do other metros operate elsewhere? Learn to put people in focus, not hardware."

    In one year (between June 18, 2017 and June 16, 2018), the BMRCL has recorded 12,29,49,982 (over 12 crore) individual journeys, with an average daily ridership of 3,36,849. However with the introduction of the first six-car metros since June, the ridership has been steadily increasing.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 1:47 [IST]
