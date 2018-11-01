  • search

Now attack on Poorvanchali in Delhi; BJP MP hold AAP responsible for spreading rumor

By
    New Delhi, Nov 1: Onslaught against people belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar continues but this time in Delhi when South Delhi Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri has not only allegedly abused people belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar but his supporters thrashed workers of Poorvanchal Morcha of his own party.

    Delhi Pradesh BJP President Manoj Tiwari.PTI Photo

    On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a programme 'Run for Unity' was organized in which supporters of Ramesh Bidhuri and workers of Poorvanchal Morcha not only abused each other but MP himself is alleged to have abused Poorvanchal Morcha workers. State BJP president Manoj Tiwari summoned party workers from both the sides but no solution has been reached.

    Former Congress Lok Sabha member Mahabal Mishra criticised Ramesh Bidhuri for misbehaving with the workers of Poorvanchal Morcha of the BJP. He requested state BJP president to ensure well being of people of Poorvanchal and must take immediate cognizance of the matter and ensure punishment for guilty. Tiwari got the post of state BJP president just because he belong to Poorvanchal.

    Development of Delhi has been made possible only with the help of people of Poorvanchal. How long they will be victim of violence?

    Taking on the BJP, Mishra further said that this is the history of the BJP as they don't want to see people from Poorvanchal to florish anywhere. So much so that a BJP leader in 2005 filed a petition in the court that people from UP and Bihar must not get enrollment in Delhi University. Manoj Tiwari must take a moral responsibility on the issue before the matter snowballs.

    But Ramesh Bidhuri held Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) responsible for it. He said, "It is they who are spreading such rumors and false news about Poorvanchali people getting attacked to sully my image. Anyone who is settled in Delhi is well aware about my work and attempt made by AAP to misguide people from Porvanchal failed." Bidhuri claimed to have got built 17 Chhath Ghat in south Delhi so misinformation is being spread about him. He is being dubbed as enemy of people of Poorvanchal region. He out rightly refused allegation that he has anything to do with 'Run For Unity' spat. A high-powered committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and action will be taken against people involved in it.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 20:37 [IST]
