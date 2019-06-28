Now, Andhra govt issues notice to Chandrababu Naidu to vacate official residence

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, June 28: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his residence in Amravati.

The notice issued by the Jagan government was pasted outside his residence, in which it has alleged that the building violates environmental norms.

Demolition of Praja Vedika built by Chandrababu Naidu begins

This development comes after the overnight demolition of the building 'Praja Vedika' constructed by Naidu's government adjacent to his house for holding official meetings in 2017.

The demolition of 'Praja Vedika', built by then TDP government at a cost of Rs 5 crore, began Tuesday night, hours after Jagan Reddy's two-day meeting with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police concluded at the same venue. The Chief Minister held the meeting in the building to highlight the point that it was constructed in violation of all laws and regulations as the area forms part of the river bed.