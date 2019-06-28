  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now, Andhra govt issues notice to Chandrababu Naidu to vacate official residence

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, June 28: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued notice to former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu to vacate his residence in Amravati.

    Now, Andhra govt issues notice to Chandrababu Naidu to vacate official residence
    AP Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. File photo.

    The notice issued by the Jagan government was pasted outside his residence, in which it has alleged that the building violates environmental norms.

    Demolition of Praja Vedika built by Chandrababu Naidu begins

    This development comes after the overnight demolition of the building 'Praja Vedika' constructed by Naidu's government adjacent to his house for holding official meetings in 2017.

    The demolition of 'Praja Vedika', built by then TDP government at a cost of Rs 5 crore, began Tuesday night, hours after Jagan Reddy's two-day meeting with District Collectors and Superintendents of Police concluded at the same venue. The Chief Minister held the meeting in the building to highlight the point that it was constructed in violation of all laws and regulations as the area forms part of the river bed.

    More N CHANDRABABU NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh ys jaganmohan reddy

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue