Home News India Now, Allahabad University to be renamed as Prayagraj State University

Now, Allahabad University to be renamed as Prayagraj State University

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Dec 9: A poposal has now been sent to Uttar Pradesh's governor seeking his approval to rename Allahabad University as Prayagraj State University.

[UP cabinet approves renaming of Faizabad as Ayodhya, Allahabad as Prayagraj]

This comes days after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh changed the names of two districts - Allahabad and Faizabad - to Prayagraj and Ayodhya, respectively.

According to reports, the Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University has sent a proposal in this regard to the state government for its approval following which it will be sent to the state's Governor Ram Naik for clearance.

It may be recalled that the state cabinet recently gave its nod to rename the Allahabad and Faizabad divisions.

[Kumbh: UP govt bans all marriages in Allahabad between Jan and March 2019]

The Faizabad division, consisting of Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Barabanki, Ayodhya and Sultanpur districts, has now come to be known as Amethi division.

The Allahabad division, which consists of Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Kaushambhi and Pratapgarh districts, has been renamed as Prayagraj division.