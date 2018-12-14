  • search
    Now, Aadhaar-Voter ID linking to be made mandatory to ensure accuracy on electoral rolls

    New Delhi, Dec 14: The Election Commission of India is preparing to pitch for the mandatory, legally backed, linking of voter IDs with the Aadhaar number.

    The commission will propose amendments to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that will require citizens to link their Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) with the 12-digit Aadhaar, while ensuring privacy protection.

    The idea of proxy voting will also need Aadhaar backing for voter verification. The government has already passed an amendment in the Lok Sabha to allow NRIs to participate in elections via proxies. While the legislation will need Rajya Sabha approval to become law, Aadhaar linkage is considered the necessary element of such a plan.

    The project of linking Aadhaar number with voter id was taken up in 2015. However, it got suspended due to privacy-related concerns and the ongoing case on Adhaar regarding the same.

    In 2017, the Commission had reportedly filed an application in the Supreme Court to continue with Aadhaar linking keeping larger public interest in mind.

    Earlier this year, the EC had reportedly reiterated its plea that the linking of Aadhaar and voter will be voluntary.

    This development comes in a few months after union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had told the media that personally, he is not in favour of linking Aadhaar with EPIC cards as the government "was not willing to face the accusation of spying on the people".

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 15:18 [IST]
