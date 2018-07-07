  • search

Now, Aadhaar mandatory to cover Amit Shah’s programme in Tamil Nadu

    New Delhi, July 7: Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah is visiting Chennai but before his visit to city a new controversy started with the party making it compulsory to provide Aadhar/voter ID/driving license to get the press pass made to attend this by media persons.

    Journalists have been issued a form before the visit of Amit Shah in which all this has been sought to be provided compulsorly.

    Amit Shah
    File photo of Amit Shah

    The form also asks for the vehicle number, name of the organisation, name of the editor and office address besides some other information. The BJP president will address over 10000 booth workers at the Golden Beach resort.

    Media in-charge of the Tamil Nadu BJP A N S Prashad said that these informations were sought as SPG protection is given to the party president. The SPG allowed only accredited journalist for this event but when SPG was informed that there are very less number of accredited journalists and there are big number of new journalists who don't have accreditation card will be left out. So it was decided to issue this form.

    Media press
    Press pass application

    However, under the media pressure, it is now being said that information are optional and journalists planning to cover the event will be assisted. Prasad said that people of Tamil Nadu want to hear their leader Amit Shah and said that more than the planned people will attend the meeting.

    The form also mentions that such journalists who are not accredited, they can attach photo state copy of their Identity Cards signed by their editor. Invitation card will also be requires to attend the programme. This is the first such occasion time when Aadhar Card has been asked to attend any programme of a political party.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 21:16 [IST]
