  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Now a puzzling boom heard in Tamil Nadu

    By
    |

    Chennai, May 29: Days after Bengaluru heard a. mysterious boom which later turned out to be sonic reverberations of an IAF aircraft, people here on Thursday encountered a similar experience.

    Now a puzzling boom heard in Tamil Nadu
    Representational Image

    People in the city and several neighbouing localities heard a "loud sound," a police official in the district headquarters said here, adding it was suspected to have come from "operation of aircraft by the Air force people of Sulur air base."

    The big Bengaluru boom sound mystery solved

    Sulur Air Force Station is about 35 km from here in the outskirts of Coimbatore.

    People ran out of their houses in villages including Kangeyam, Palladam, Mangalam and Pongalur after hearing the "deafening sound," according to local police.

    Tirupur District Collector, Vijayakarthikeyan K on his twitter handle said, "the loud sound that was heard today morning across various parts of Tiruppur was most likely a SonicBoom caused by a Supersonic Aircraft.

    Kindly do not panic or spread rumours !

    Defence authorities in Chennai, however, said "the loud sound heard was not due to operation of any aircraft from the Sulur Air Force Station."

    The Indian Air Force on Wednesday inducted the first light combat aircraft Tejas FOC (Final Operational Clearance) standard and operationalised its Squadron 18 "Flying Bullets" at the Air Force Station at Sulur.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu sounds

    Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue