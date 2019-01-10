Now, 36-yr-old Dalit woman claims she entered Sabarimala shrine

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pathanamthitta, Jan 10: Now, a Dalit woman activist, who is in her 30s, claimed to have entered the Sabarimala shrine on Tuesday morning. The woman has been identified as SP Manju, a member of the Kerala Dalit federation. However, the claim is yet to be verified by Kerala police or Travancore Devaswom Board.

Kerala has been witnessing widespread protests after the entry of two women in Sabarimala temple last week.

Taking to facebook, Manju claimed that she offered prayers at 7:30 am on Tuesday. She also posted her photo offering prayers at the temple. Though police said her pictures show she made it to the temple dodging protestors, they are yet to confirm it. Meanwhile, neither cops nor Devasom Board officials confirmed it.

There were reports that Manju had tried to enter the shrine in October 2018, four days after the temple threw open its doors after the Supreme Court struck down an age-old custom of not allowing women of menstruating age intro the sanctum sanctorum of the Temple. However, she wasn't able to complete her journey due to heavy rains.