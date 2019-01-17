Now, 15-car new Rajdhani Express to leave from CSMT station soon

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jan 17: The Railway Minister on January 15 approved introduction of the first Rajdhani Express service for the Central Railway. The new service will connect Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and New Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

The Railways recently announced the introduction of this train which will ply between CSMT and Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi, via Nashik Road and Bhusawal station. It will also halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nasik and Bhusawal before entering Madhya Pradesh. The railways have successfully brought down the travel time by 2-2.5 hours by adding an extra locomotive in the Rajdhani that starts from Bandra Terminus.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two coaches of Rajdhani Express derails, passengers safe

The new Rajdhani express will have 15 coaches which leave from CSMT at 2.20 pm daily and will reach Delhi on next day at 10.20 am," said Sunil Udasi, chief PRO of Central Railway.

While Rajdhani Express services connect Mumbai and New Delhi, it is operated by Western Railway and run from Mumbai Central railway station. There was a long standing demand for the service to be introduced for Mumbai's Central suburbs.

Currently, the Punjab Mail travels to and from CSMT to New Delhi during its 26-hour journey.