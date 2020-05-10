Notorious narco terrorist arrested by NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: A notorious narco terrorist has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency.

Ranjit Singh along with co-accused Iqbal Singh Shera are the prime accused in case registered by NIA in connection with the seizure of 532 kgs of heroin hidden in a consignment of rock salt imported from Pakistan. The seizure was made by the Custom Authorities at ICP Attari on 29.06.2019 when contraband was discovered during inspection of the consignment.

Investigation revealed that Pakistan based entities are smuggling narcotics from Pakistan into the Indian territory by hiding it in sacks of rock salt which is imported from Pakistan.

This is done through an elaborate network of importers, Customs House Agents, transporters and the operation is financed through illegal international hawala channels.

Investigation also established that the seized consignment was a part of a total of 5 consignments of drugs, 4 out of which had been successfully smuggled into India. First charge-sheet in this case was submitted by NIA in the Special NIA Court, Mohali against 15 accused persons including 4 companies and also Ranjit Singh who had been absconding since then.

Ranjit Singh is also the prime accused in the recent Hizbul Mujahideen terror funding module which was busted with the arrest of Hilal Ahmad Wagay, a resident of Nowgam, Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir with Rs 29 lacs in cash in Amritsar by Punjab Police on 25.4.2020. This money was being transported to the Kashmir valley to be handed over to Riyaz Naikoo (now killed), Chief operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. The case registered by Punjab Police in this connection, has been reregistered and taken over by NIA.

NIA investigation has revealed that Pakistan based terrorist organisations are using narcotic trade to generate funds for terror activities in India. The proceeds of narcotic trade are transferred to Kashmir valley through Couriers and Hawala channel for terrorist purposes.