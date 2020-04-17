Notorious drug lord El Chapo’s daughter, Mexican cartels step in against war on coronavirus

New Delhi, Apr 17: Even the most dangerous of them appear to be doing their bit to fight the worst pandemic the world has seen in several years now. The daughter of the notorious drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and other Mexican cartels are distributing aid packages as the nation witnessed a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus related cases.

El Chapo 701, is the company that is being used by Alejandrina Guzman to pack and deliver the care boxes which have food, masks, hand soaps and other supplies.

Dubbed Chapo's provisions, the parcels also have an image of El Chapo. The company is used by Guzman to legally sell clothing and liquor. The inspiration for the brand name El Chapo 701 comes from a 2009 Forbes listing that ranked him 701st richest person in the world.

The company has been posting several updates on its Facebook page. We are working and contributing. A great pleasure to visit your homes and give you these Chapo handouts read a post.

El Chapo is a Mexican drug lord and former leader of the Sinaloa cartel. He is considered to have been one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world. At the time of his arrest, the Sinaloa cartel was one of the most powerful and wealthiest.

Guzmán was born in Sinaloa and raised in a poor farming family. He began working with Hector Luis Palma Salazar in the late 1970s. He helped move drugs through Sinaloa and into the United States. He later supervised logistics for Migguel Angel, one of the lading kingpins in the 1980s. Following Angel's arrest, he formed his own cartel in 1988. He overtook operations whereby mass cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin were produced, smuggled into and distributed throughout the United States of America and Europe. He used long range tunnels near borders, which enabled him to export more drugs into the United States.

He has been a master of escapes. After being arrested in 2001, he had managed to escape from jail. However, his second escape is the one that is often spoken about. In 2015, He had managed to escape through a tunnel leading from the shower area of his cell to a house construction site. The shower area was the only part of his cell that was not visible through the security cameras.

Chapo was arrested on January 8, 2016, after his second prison escape. Mexico then launched a renewed process of extradition to the US. On January 19, 2017, he was extradited to the US. On February 19, he was found guilty of all counts and sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years and ordered to forfeit more than USD 12.6 billion. He is currently serving his sentence at the ADX Florence, the country's most secure superman prison under the Federal Register Number, 89914-053.