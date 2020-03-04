  • search
    Nothing wrong with compensation to victims of Delhi riots: High Court

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Mar 4: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's compensation announced for victims of the riots in northeast Delhi last week.

    A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said "it is a policy decision" and it will "not interfere" in it.

      "The compensation is being awarded on a no fault basis. There is nothing wrong with it," the court said.

      It also asked the Delhi government to ensure that compensation is paid only to the victims of the riots.

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 14:43 [IST]
