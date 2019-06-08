Nothing to do with controversy over Dhoni's gloves: Army

By PTI

Dehradun, June 08: The Indian Army on Saturday distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the daggar insignia on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves, saying it had nothing to do with it.

Dhoni's gloves sported the "Balidan badge" of the parachute regiment's special force during India's opening world cup match against South Africa in Southampton in England on May 5.

Talking to reporters after a passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy here, GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen Cherish Matheson said it was Dhoni's personal decision to wear the Army insignia on his gloves and the Army had nothing to do with it.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) alone could take a decision on the issue, he said.

Being an honorary lieutenant colonel of the regiment, the insignia is embossed on Dhoni's gloves.

When the ICC objected to it, the BCCI had sought permission for it, which was turned down by the world cricketing body.

The ICC said players could wear logos of sponsors only.

