    Nothing short of apology will do, says Amarinder Singh on British PM's 'regret' on Jallianwala

    By PTI
    |

    Amritsar, Apr 12: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday termed as "inadequate" the expression of regret by British Prime Minister Theresa May on Jallianwala Bagh massacre and said that nothing short of a formal apology from Britain will do.  

    Amarinder
    File Photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

    On the eve of the centenary of the gruesome incident, Singh and Punjab Governor V P S Badnore led hundreds of people from all walks of life who took out a candle march to pay homage to the martyrs. The march started from the historic Townhall and culminated at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial as slogans like Inquilab Zindabad' rent the air.    

    Jallianwala Bagh centenary: Naidu, Rahul to pay homage to martyrs today; Security up

    Amarinder Singh said that Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a heart-wrenching moment in India's history and the people of country want an "unequivocal apology from Britain for the atrocity".         

    Nothing short of a formal apology will do, the chief minister said. The Punjab Assembly had passed a resolution in this regard, he pointed out, adding that the tragedy was one of the most horrific examples of colonial excesses and a moral blot on the face of Britain.

    Theresa May had on Wednesday described the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar as a "shameful scar" on British Indian history as she marked the 100th anniversary of the tragic incident, but she stopped short of a formal apology.

    The massacre took place in Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on Baisakhi in April 1919 when troops of the British Indian Army under the command of Colonel Dyer opened fire on a crowd of people holding a pro-independence meeting, leaving hundreds of people dead and scores injured.         

    "The candles that were lit on Friday evening here have rekindled memories of the sad day and would serve as a reminder of the sacrifice which has inspired patriotism and nationalism among generations of Indians," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.        

    Amarinder, who will pay floral tributes on Saturday at the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial along with Congress President Rahul Gandhi, also met the families and descendants of some of the martyrs.          

    Several eminent personalities, political leaders and members of various social, religious and voluntary organisations also took part in the candle light march.       

    Prominent among those present on the occasion were AICC Punjab Incharge Asha Kumari, president PPCC Sunil Jakhar, Cabinet Ministers Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria, O P Soni, MLAs Raj Kumar Verka and Inderbir Singh Bolaria.

    PTI

