Nothing left of the Left: Jokes that broke the internet today

As the assembly election results started to pour in, the social media was filled with humour. The netizens were particularly harsh on the Congress which scored a duck in Tripura and Nagaland.

There were jokes even on the Left which lost its Tripura bastion. Nothing left of the Left, the Left is left only in Kerala were some of the jokes doing the rounds both on WhatsApp and social media.

Here is a compilation of some jokes on Twitter that were posted as the results began to flow in.

Sonia Gandhi - Hello.. Dr Batra?



Dr Batra - I'm telling this for the last time.. we do hair treatment and not heir treatment. — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 3, 2018

With Tripura win for BJP ; "Communist Party of Kerala"(We have no other Branches) — Meenakashi Lekhi (@M_Lekhi) March 3, 2018

RaGa : Sir account kholna hai



SBI Tripura: Lunch time hai, baad main aao....



RaGa: I’m Rahul Gandhi ! Congress President !!



Banker: Oh ! yeh lo form, kahin to khata kholo bhai...#TripuraElection2018 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) March 3, 2018

Rahul Gandhi : How many SEATS for you to marry me ?



She : 0 #TripuraElection2018 #Meghalaya #Nagaland pic.twitter.com/hKjOdC5Zj1 — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) March 3, 2018

Meanwhile in Italy:

Granny: Mera nanha munna baby kya khayega

Rahul: Granny, Omelette

Granny: But Rahul Baba, anda toh hai nahin

Rahul: Granny wait karo, Tripura se le aata hun, we have got a big andaa there#ToldByNephew — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) March 3, 2018

This is what happened with congress in Tripura 😹#TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/I2B6H1ChOg — श्री कबूतरुद्दीन प्रसाद फर्नाडीस फूल वाले🐦🚩 (@sachya2002) March 3, 2018

