Election Result 
Nagaland - 60
PartyLW
NPF028
NDPP215
OTH015
Tripura - 59
PartyLW
BJP036
CPIM114
OTH08
Meghalaya - 59
PartyLW
CONG021
NPP019
OTH019
X
Nagaland Results (60/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
NPF02838
NDPP2150
BJP0121
IND018
NPP010
JDU011
CONG008
NCP004
Tripura Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
BJP0360
CPIM11449
IPFT080
CPI001
CONG0010
Meghalaya Results (59/60)
Close
PartyLW2013
CONG02129
NPP0192
UDP068
PDF040
IND0313
BJP020
HSPDP024
KHNAM010
NCP012
pic.twitter.com/ya7IZNYVQK pic.twitter.com/RG6LsOsWDk pic.twitter.com/1o18kDFlV9

Nothing left of the Left: Jokes that broke the internet today

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

As the assembly election results started to pour in, the social media was filled with humour. The netizens were particularly harsh on the Congress which scored a duck in Tripura and Nagaland.

Nothing left of the Left: Jokes that broke the internet today
Image for representation only

There were jokes even on the Left which lost its Tripura bastion. Nothing left of the Left, the Left is left only in Kerala were some of the jokes doing the rounds both on WhatsApp and social media.

Here is a compilation of some jokes on Twitter that were posted as the results began to flow in.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

tripura, nagaland, tripura assembly elections 2018, nagaland assembly elections 2018, congress, bjp

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.