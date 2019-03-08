  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Nothing concrete will come out of mediation', says VHP after SC order on Ayodhya

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 08: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday opposed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya mediation order. They said that no concrete will come out of mediation.

    Nothing concrete will come out of mediation says VHP after SC order on Ayodhya

    Speakign to media, VHP said,''We respect the court's order but don't agree with it, nothing concrete will come out of mediation''.

    Also Read | SC orders mediation in Ayodhya Case, appoints 3 mediators to report in 8 weeks

    A five-judge Constitution Bench has referred Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for amicable settlement. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, appointed a three-member panel to act as mediators. The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifullah with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu as other members.

    The mediation process will be held in Faizabad district and has to be completed within eight weeks. As per the top court order, the media has been barred from reporting on the mediation process.

    More vhp NewsView All

    Read more about:

    vhp ayodhya supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue