'Nothing concrete will come out of mediation', says VHP after SC order on Ayodhya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 08: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday opposed the Supreme Court's Ayodhya mediation order. They said that no concrete will come out of mediation.

Speakign to media, VHP said,''We respect the court's order but don't agree with it, nothing concrete will come out of mediation''.

A five-judge Constitution Bench has referred Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for amicable settlement. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, appointed a three-member panel to act as mediators. The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifullah with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu as other members.

The mediation process will be held in Faizabad district and has to be completed within eight weeks. As per the top court order, the media has been barred from reporting on the mediation process.