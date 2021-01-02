'Nothing can deter Indian forces': Bipin Rawat visits forward bases along China border in Arunachal, Assam

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 02: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited forward military bases along the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The visit comes on a day Rawat completed one year in office, Chief of Defence Staff.

Speaking at the occasion, Rawat said nothing can deter the Indian Armed Forces on remaining steadfast in their call for duty.

After witnessing measures adopted by troops to maintain effective surveillance and enhanced operational readiness, General Rawat said, "Only Indian soldiers could remain vigilant under such challenging situations ever willing to go beyond the call of duty to safeguard the borders."

On January 1, 2020. Rawat took charge of India's first-ever Chief of Defense Staff.

China hopes Joe Biden will end Trump’s Cold War, follow sensible approach to restore ties

The CDS is responsible for synergising training, logistics, procurements and planning between the Army, the Indian Air Force and the Navy. Although a four-star general like the Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs, General Rawat will act as the 'first among equals' and arbitrator in matters where the three services express differences.

The visit also significant as it comes amid the military standoff with Chinese Army at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.