Nothing but malice in law: HC on demolition by BMC at Kangana's property

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Mumbai, Nov 27: Bombay High Court on Friday granted relief to actress Kangana Ranaut in her plea challengeing demolition activity by the BMC on her property in Bandra.

The HC calls demolition at the actor's place as action with malafide intent, said the demolition activity was done on 'wrongful grounds.'

HC has also orders that a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

Bombay High Court says the valuer will submit a report to the court after which it will pass an order on compensation to Kangana Ranaut.

Court also asks the actor to show restrain while commenting on other people on social media and otherwise.

Earlier the Court has stayed BMC's demolition of Ranaut's Bandra office and has asked the civic body to file a reply on the actor's petition.