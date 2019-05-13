‘Nothing but a sin’: PM Modi on Digvijaya Singh not voting

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for not exercising his franchise in Rajgarh parliamentary constituency on Sunday.

Despite being a registered voter in home town Raghogarh assembly segment of Rajgarh seat (which neighbours Bhopal), the Congress candidate didn't travel to Rajgarh to vote for close aide and Congress candidate Mona Sustani, as he was preoccupied with zipping through polling booths.

"Diggy Raja you have committed a big sin...in the festival of democracy, the President, Vice President stood in queues to cast their votes, but Diggy Raja did not," Modi said at a rally in the state's Ratlam district.

What were police personnel doing with saffron head scarves at Digvijaya's road show

"His (Singh's) arrogance came to light yesterday in Bhopal. When people are electing their representatives and even I exercised my franchise in Ahmedabad, Diggy Raja neither cared for democracy nor people," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.

"You (Singh) were very busy asking people to vote... save me. Why you are so frightened of losing your job?" the prime minister asked.