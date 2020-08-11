Noted Urdu Poet Rahat Indori tests positive for Covid-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: Noted Urdu poet Rahat Indori said on Tuesday that he tested positive for Covid-19. In a tweet in Hindi, he said that he got himself tested on Monday after he experienced initial symptoms of the disease.

कोविड के शरुआती लक्षण दिखाई देने पर कल मेरा कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है.ऑरबिंदो हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हूँ

दुआ कीजिये जल्द से जल्द इस बीमारी को हरा दूँ



एक और इल्तेजा है, मुझे या घर के लोगों को फ़ोन ना करें, मेरी ख़ैरियत ट्विटर और फेसबुक पर आपको मिलती रहेगी. — Dr. Rahat Indori (@rahatindori) August 11, 2020

Born 1 January 1950, Rahat Indori is an Indian Bollywood lyricist and Urdu language poet. He is also a former professor of Urdu language and a painter. Prior to this he was a pedagogist of Urdu literature at Devi Ahilya University, Indore.

Indori has performed in Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan from last 40 - 45 Years. He has traveled widely internationally to recite poetry. He has attended poetic symposiums in almost all the Districts of India and have also traveled multiple times to USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Canada, Singapore, Mauritius, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal etc.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 22,68,675 on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 871 additional deaths have been reported and the total number of fatalities has risen to 45,257.