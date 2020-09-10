Not willing to cede an inch: How Indian Army’s stand along the LAC changed since May

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: India has matched the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control. On August 29, India had prevented the PLA from grabbing Indian territory.

This is a clear indicator that India has taken a completely different stand when it comes to the Chinese. In the past three decades, the PLA continued to nibble into the LAC and the Indian troops maintained a defensive position and stuck to patrolling points only as was defined by the China Study Group.

This time the mindset has changed drastically and the Indian troops are not willing to stick to patrolling points which fall short of the Indian perception. Since the aggression by the PLA in May, India has matched in terms of deployment of its military assets as it is unwilling to lose even an inch of land.

In response to the intimidating military moves by China, India has moved its front-line tanks and infantry combat vehicles to the strategic heights held by its soldiers on the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

The People's Liberation Army is parading it tank squadrons, mechanised infantry squads in addition to thousands of soldiers to threaten the Indian Army. It may be recalled that India had prevented the PLA from grabbing Indian territory on August 29.

A top official told OneIndia that the conflict is below the threshold of a shooting war, but it could take any trajectory. The PLA has deployed around 5,000 soldiers in the area. The official however added that India is fully prepared to deal with any contingency.

China has deployed a sizeable number of military assets in the Eastern Ladakh theatre, which includes 5,000 troops, heavy artillery, missiles, air defence systems and 150 aircraft. India won the other hand is matching every move made by China.

Further the Indian ground commanders have been told to take decisions on the spot. This is because there should be no time lost in reacting to the PLA. The official cited above also said that the PLA has been provocative and wants a fight.